Cognizant to open Adelaide delivery centre

Global systems integrator Cognizant has announced it would open its first Australian delivery centre in Adelaide.

The centre aims to employ some 1600 staff by 2026, including digital engineers, graduates and apprentices. Cognizant said the expanded workforce from the centre would give its local customers access to more experts in software, AI, machine learning, cloud computing and data analytics.

To meet the number, the company said it will look to hire talent both in the early stages of their career, as well as experienced professionals with digital technology skills. Cognizant will also get a boost from the Federal Government’s Global Talent Attraction Taskforce.

The Adelaide centre specifically will focus on helping clients use digital technology to meet sustainability goals, find a pathway to decarbonisation and contribute to achieving a low-carbon economy.

“I’m delighted to welcome Cognizant to South Australia as it opens its first Australian delivery centre, which will create over 1,600 jobs in our state’s capital and positively impact our local economy,” South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said in the announcement.

“South Australia’s global reputation for world-class artificial intelligence, data analytics and machine learning are once again attracting some of the world’s largest companies to our state.”

Cognizant chief executive of Australia and New Zealand Jane Livesey said, “The pandemic has led our clients to rethink their business models, prioritise digital, and seek onshore service delivery.”

“Our new delivery centre will expand Cognizant’s expertise in cloud, IoT and AI to help our clients to adapt to new market conditions, sharpen their competitiveness and meet their sustainability goals.

“We are proud to partner with the government to recruit, train and invest in the next generation of Australia’s highly skilled digital workforce and contribute to the growth of the South Australian region.”

The new centre is Cognizant’s latest move to grow its Australian operations, following a number of acquisitions over the past few years. The SI acquired Sydney-based enterprise consulting services provider Servian in January 2021, and technology consulting firm Contino in October 2019.