Cohesity expands partnership with Microsoft for security and cloud integrations

Data backup and management vendor Cohesity has expanded its partnership with Microsoft, establishing new integrations to help IT and SecOps leaders to defend against cyber threats and making Cohesity Cloud Services available on Azure.

Cohesity’s DataProtect backup and recovery solution now integrates with Microsoft Sentinel, including both on-premises and its backup as a service offering.

Microsoft Sentinel is a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) platform.

This integration means that joint customers can benefit from streamlined access to incident reporting and ransomware alerts.

“Data breaches and ransomware attacks continue to plague businesses in Australia and New Zealand, which is why the integration of Cohesity DataProtect into Microsoft Sentinel is so valuable for organisations, as not only will they attain critical data management, anomaly detection, and threat intelligence capabilities - they will benefit from the simplicity and scalability of having these capabilities integrated with their existing processes and systems," Cohesity ANZ managing director Michael Alp said.

Cohesity will also provide seamless integration with Microsoft’s identity platform Azure Active Directory.

This will mean users can use multi-factor authentication to securely manage and access Cohesity’s products, including Cohesity Data Cloud and Cohesity Cloud Services.

The partnership will also mean that joint customers can receive data intelligence in privacy and security across their Microsoft environment with Cohesity data classification, powered by BigID which has a built integration with Microsoft Purview.

Cohesity Cloud Services will now be available on Azure, meaning Microsoft partners can protect and share their data across hybrid environments.

Cohesity’s cyber vaulting software as a service (Saas) provides an additional layer of protection with predictable data recovery.

Currently, live demos and product previews of Cohesity FortKnox are available on Azure, with general availability planned in the coming months.

Cohesity’s DataProtect also now supports Microsoft 365, whereby customers can protect critical SaaS, cloud-native and on-premises data to back it up a plane hosted on Azure.

"With Cohesity Cloud Services and DataProtect delivered as a service now available on Azure, customers can now backup their most vital and valuable Microsoft 365 data, and workloads, leveraging Cohesity's leading data protection and recovery capabilities," Alp continued.

"A stronger relationship between Cohesity and Microsoft also benefits partners in ANZ who sell our technology, as this will allow them to develop their customer offerings that include both parties’ solutions or enhance their value adds on top these solutions,” Alp concluded.

The data backup vendor has also announced it will also put forth its AI-ready data structure that aims to advance generative AI initiatives around threat detection, classification and anomaly detection, with OpenAI.

“This expanded collaboration will make it simple for thousands of Microsoft customers and ecosystem partners to access Cohesity’s award-winning platform, including its differentiated benefits of scalability, simplicity and security, in hybrid-cloud or multicloud scenarios," Cohesity chief executive and president Sanjay Poonen said.

“We think integrating with Microsoft Azure will help Cohesity and its customers to stay a step ahead of cyber criminals through more intelligent security now and with other interesting use cases to follow," IDC research vice president Phil Goodwin said.

Last year in June, Cohesity named Michael Alp as its new managing director of Australia and New Zealand, moving from Pure Storage.

In March 2022, Cohesity appointed VMWare’s Asia Pacific and Japan commercial boss, Brian Higgins, to run its channel in the region.