Cohesity launches DataProtect backup-as-a-service to ANZ

Backup and data management vendor Cohesity has launched its DataProtect backup as a service platform in Australia and New Zealand.

Cohesity’s DataProtect is a software-defined backup and recovery product specifically for hyperscalers. It offers comprehensive policy-based protection for both traditional and modern data sources.

The service is hosted in the Amazon Web Services Asia-Pacific (Sydney) region to bring it locally and allow local customers to focus on managing their data, with Cohesity managing the underlying infrastructure.

Cohesity also added new integrations, expanding protection to support Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Virtual Instances and Compute Infrastructure, Microsoft 365 SaaS applications, as well as data sources like VMware, NAS and SQL Server.

“We are thrilled about this new offering because it gives Australia and New Zealand customers another way to consume the exceptional capabilities of our DataProtect backup solution - only this time in a SaaS model that’s fully managed by Cohesity,” Cohesity ANZ managing director Brad Newton said.

“The availability of this offering coincides with rapid cloud adoption we are seeing in A/NZ and the need to address data residency requirements head-on - a key priority for many customers in the region. This SaaS solution also helps partners, who can add their unique value and resell the solution through our distribution channel or via the AWS Marketplace.”

DataProtect delivered as a service is the first offering from Cohesity’s Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) portfolio, a set of subscription offerings for enterprise and mid-size customers all hosted on AWS and managed by Cohesity.

Cohesity also added Microsoft 365 support to DataProtect, specifically covering Microsoft Exchange Online, OneDrive, SharePoint Online, and Teams. The product aims to replace the default 30-day native backup capabilities included with a Microsoft 365 subscription.

Dicker Data chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said, “We’re pleased to be working with Cohesity to bring its Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) to Australia and New Zealand.”

“Our mid-market and enterprise reseller partners are responsible for managing the data that is collected and generated by many Australian companies, and as that data continues to grow exponentially each year, we are committed to helping our partners find new technologies, such as DMaaS, to not only manage that data, but also derive value from it quickly.”