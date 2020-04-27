Cohesity names new ANZ Sales Director

By on
Cohesity names new ANZ Sales Director
Velo Petrov (Cohesity)

Data management company Cohesity has appointed Velo Petrov as regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Canberra, Cohesty said Petrov will be responsible for further developing and maturing the company’s market penetration among Australian federal government agencies, working in tandem with Cohesity’s robust partner ecosystem.

He will also be responsible for bolstering the company’s momentum among private and public sector enterprises in New Zealand.

Petrov joins Cohesity from Exabeam where he was southern regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand. Prior to this he worked as enterprise sales manager for the public sector at AppDynamics and held several executive-level account director roles at Blue Coat Systems and Symantec. He also worked for several years in account manager roles at both Fujitsu and Dimension Data.

Cohesity ANZ managing director Steve Coad said the company was delighted that Velo had agreed to join.

“Many public sector agencies and enterprises in the region are eager to deploy software-defined solutions that simplify backup, make data much easier to manage, and empower organisations to derive value from data,” he said.

“Velo brings years of technology and public sector experience to the table and will play a key role, working with partners, in helping agencies and organizations embrace modern data management capabilities that are designed for hybrid cloud deployments.”

Petrov added that he looked forward to building momentum and working with organisations to deliver upon their individual data requirements.

