Collabera opens APAC HQ in Sydney

By on
Collabera opens APAC HQ in Sydney
Mehul Shah, Collabera

Global digital engineering services and talent providcer company Collabera is opening its Asia-Pacific headquarter in Sydney

Anil Snehi, Collabera's executive vice president and APAC regional head will be in charge of the Sydney office, which will manage Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

Founder and managing director of Collabera, Mehul Shah, said the new headquarters in Australia will enable the company to build deeper relationships with its clients, and create new partnerships.

The company works with data, analytics, cloud, automation, and cybersecurity, and last year rebranded as Collabera Digital.

Established in 2010, Collabera already has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

It also has presence in the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, UK, Romania, Poland, Ireland India, and the United States where it is headquartered, and said it has over 4000 IT consultants across its offices.

Collabera partners with Microsoft, Salesforce, AWS, UIPath, Service, and Snowflake.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
collabera engineering services training & development

Partner Content

How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Australian IoT startup funding the highest ever

Australian IoT startup funding the highest ever
Fujifilm Business Innovation to acquire MicroChannel

Fujifilm Business Innovation to acquire MicroChannel
Macquarie Telecom awarded Tech Partner of the Year by Domino's

Macquarie Telecom awarded Tech Partner of the Year by Domino's
Nokia changes iconic logo

Nokia changes iconic logo

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?