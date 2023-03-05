Collabera opens APAC HQ in Sydney

Global digital engineering services and talent providcer company Collabera is opening its Asia-Pacific headquarter in Sydney

Anil Snehi, Collabera's executive vice president and APAC regional head will be in charge of the Sydney office, which will manage Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

Founder and managing director of Collabera, Mehul Shah, said the new headquarters in Australia will enable the company to build deeper relationships with its clients, and create new partnerships.

The company works with data, analytics, cloud, automation, and cybersecurity, and last year rebranded as Collabera Digital.

Established in 2010, Collabera already has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

It also has presence in the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, UK, Romania, Poland, Ireland India, and the United States where it is headquartered, and said it has over 4000 IT consultants across its offices.

Collabera partners with Microsoft, Salesforce, AWS, UIPath, Service, and Snowflake.