Collaboration software vendor Mural lands in ANZ, taps Robert Malkin as APAC boss

Digital workspace and visual collaboration software vendor Mural has hired Robert Malkin to lead its Asia-Pacific business.

This marks the company’s launch into APAC, starting with Australia and New Zealand. Malkin joins as APAC vice president, joining from unified communications vendor Lifesize.

Mural’s collaboration software is centred around an interactive online whiteboard to facilitate a digital workspace that holds sticky notes, flowcharts and mapping, drawings and other ready-to-use templates.

Malkin first revealed his new role on LinkedIn, saying he will lead Mural’s APAC business to help scale up across the region. His hiring also coincided with the vendor securing US$50 million in Series C funding to value the company at US$2 billion.

Speaking to CRN, Malkin said Mural will have the APAC channel as a major imperative for the business. He will also report into Mural’s US-based chief revenue officer, Ray Savona.

“Mural is solving some of the world’s toughest challenges in today’s world and the opportunity to provide a collaboration platform which offers teams in product, consulting, leadership, innovation, technology, sales and customer success, among others, a digital workspace for visual collaboration, as well as methods for ideation and co-creation” Malkin said. “It is simply an amazing opportunity.”

“With more than 20 years of global experience, I am bringing a scaleup mentality to help enterprises and SMBs thrive in today’s hybrid environment.”

At Lifesize, Malkin was vice president and general manager for Asia-Pacific, a role he held for close to two years before joining Mural. Prior to that, he held similar roles for Commvault ANZ, F5 Networks and Autodesk.