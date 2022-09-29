Colocation provider iseek acquires Adelaide's YourDC

Brisbane-headquartered data centre company iseek has acquired Adelaide-based YourDC, expanding its operations to South Australia.

Founded in 2015 by former Adam Internet managing director Scott Hicks and tech entrepreneur Greg Siegele, YourDC operates two facilities across Adelaide providing colocation services to government, defence, and enterprise customers.

iseek said the acquisition expands its coverage to include Brisbane, Northern Queensland, Sydney and Adelaide.

“Our acquisition of YourDC is game-changing for our growth trajectory. It provides us a large footprint in South Australia, strengthens our national offering, and increases our exposure within the defence and education sectors," iseek founder and CEO Jason Gomersall said.

"The complementary businesses are market leaders in their respective states with proven track records of delivering secure and reliable critical infrastructure to large-scale government and enterprise customers.”

In its announcement, iseek said Hicks will remain CEO of YourDC and the rest of the management team will also remain with the business.

iseek also touted YourDC's Tier 3 rated facilities and their defence-grade security, specifically the multiple paths for power and cooling and systems used to update and maintain them.

Commenting on the acquisition, Hicks said, “Our acquisition by iseek will facilitate our next growth phase, expanding our data centre capacity to capitalise on significant market demand and growth opportunities."

"As founder-led businesses, YourDC and iseek have multiple synergies with the acquisition enabling us to offer additional digital and co-location services.”

Gomersall added that YourDC is already increasing its IT load capacity to cater to South Australia's growing digital infrastructure requirements, with future facility expansion opportunities available at its existing sites.

"The acquisition also enables YourDC to leverage iseek’s platform to cross-sell additional digital infrastructure solutions to its customers,” he said.

“YourDC’s customer-centric culture aligns with ours and we are retaining its high-performing team and valuable long-term customer relationships.”

Tristan Evans, the investment director of iseek majority owner Amber Infrastructure, said, “We see strong growth opportunities for iseek, supported by the industry shift towards outsourced digital infrastructure. This shift is being driven by increased demand for data storage, greater data sovereignty, and the need for data protection in regions prone to natural disasters.”

Earlier this month, the iseek scored a five-year migration contract with Queensland Government ICT services provider CITEC to support them shift out of their own data centre. This is following 2019 where iseek was added to the Queensland government’s ICT panel.

In 2021, iseek partnered with Canberra-based security cloud specialist Vault Cloud to deliver a Queensland-based PROTECTED Cloud service.

Also in 2021, YourDC partnered with Aussie Broadband to roll out a 112 kilometre dark fibre network across Adelaide.