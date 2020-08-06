Colocation vendor DXN signs Sydney's Chill IT as reseller

Data centre provider DXN Limited has partnered with Sydney-based IT solutions provider Chill IT.

Chill IT will resell data centre capacity at DXN’s SYD01 facility to both new and existing customers.

Chill IT chief executive Justin Melton said the partnership will help the business give customers flexibility in uncertain times.

“Our clients are looking for ways to build flexibility into their business, especially given the current environment,” Melton said.

“Downsizing, diversifying, or relocating are some of the ways our clients are adapting to changing staff dynamics, or the need to cut costs or modify their business operations.”

DXN SYD01 is a Tier III-certified data centre located in Western Sydney at Sydney Olympic Park

DXN chief executive Matthew Madden said, “DXN is thrilled to be partnering with Chill IT. Given its close proximity to our Western Sydney data centre, Chill IT will actively sell and market DXN-SYD01 to its customers as well as provide much needed local support to businesses in the Sydney Olympic Park area.”

“We look forward to a very positive partnership and building our businesses together.”