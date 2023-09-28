Commpete chair Michelle Lim to step down

Digital communications alliance Commpete has announced Michelle Lim will step down as chairperson after six years leading the advocacy group since its launch.

Commpete is an industry association that represents the interests of non-dominant telecommunications carriers in Australia by advocating for pro-competition policy and regulation.

The organisation represents eight Australian challenger providers of digital communications namely Field Solutions, Macquarie Telecom, Myrepublic, Symbio, Pivotel, Circles, Southern Phone and Superloop.

Commpete will elect a new chairperson following its extraordinary general meeting later this year.

Lim will remain in a consultative role during the transition working closely with Commpete’s public officer Jamie Morse, secretary Fionola O’Keeffe and Commpete’s representative committee.

Lim will also step down from her roles at Symbio and Communications Alliance.

“Commpete has made momentous ground in recent months. I couldn’t be prouder of the work the team has tirelessly done throughout the last six years, culminating this year with anticompetitive proposals thwarted, marathon inquiries completed, and new technologies which can improve competition starting to flourish,” Lim said.

“There is much still to be done of course, but I’ve no doubt the organisation will continue to successfully promote and protect pro-competition policies and drive regulatory reform in Australia’s telecoms markets, while also creating opportunities for smaller and challenger companies to deliver value and innovation for the nation’s households and businesses.”

Commpete's recent advocacy

Lim’s departure comes after Commpete welcomed recent federal government decisions with implications for Australia’s telecoms industry.

These include the Australian Competition Tribunal’s decision to uphold the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s rejection of Telstra and TPG’s proposed mobile spectrum merger in Australia’s regional and rural areas.

The organisation also welcomed a revised stance proposed by NBN Co on achieving a commercial grade credit rating, which it said represented a significant improvement on previous Special Access Undertaking proposals by the national broadband wholesaler.

Commpete has charted two key priorities for the remainder of the year, centring on wholesale mobile access and satellite communications to support Australia’s regional communities.

The organisation will advocate for the continuation of the declared termination services and associated mandated pricing.

Commpete said this is essential to ensure network operators can interconnect their networks without the risk of dominant providers refusing to supply services or engaging in predatory pricing.

The organisation has also embraced low earth orbit satellites such as Starlink, which it said can tackle the high barriers to entry in deploying infrastructure to underserved regional and rural Australia.

“On behalf of all Commpete’s member organisations, we’d like to thank Michelle for her exceptional contribution to breaking through competitive barriers in Australia’s telecoms industry and helping drive solid outcomes in recent reforms.” said Commpete in a statement.

“From the rapid surge in over-the-top platforms, AI and deployments of satellite communications, the opportunities for greater competition, new product development and connectivity across Australia have never been better."

"But history reminds us that without advocacy and careful consideration, our telecoms journey can be left in the hands of too few large providers that are drawn towards price gouging and innovative stagnation."

"Commpete will work and advocate for competition, fairness, and innovation to be put front and centre in the decisions that will shape our digital economy.”