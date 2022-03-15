Comms Group secures global supply deal with Vodafone

By on
Comms Group secures global supply deal with Vodafone

ASX-listed cloud communications provider Comms Group has secured an agreement with Vodafone Global Enterprise to provide wholesale telecommunications services.

Comms Group will provide Microsoft Teams calling (direct routing) services, SIP trunking, value added services (including but not limited to call recording, call reporting, contact centre, teams to text messaging/SMS integration) and hardware-based voice solutions as part of the deal. Some professional support services are also included.

The deal is for an initial three-year term and can be renewed annually, but also allows Vodafone to cancel on six months' notice. Comms Group can also cancel on 18 months' notice.

“We are extremely delighted to partner with Vodafone Global Enterprise to support Vodafone’s moves into offering the very best teams calling unified communications experience globally with extensive coverage to service the world’s largest enterprises,” Comms Group chief executive and managing director Peter McGrath said.

“We have a close and growing relationship with Vodafone and are pleased to be able to work alongside them providing the latest generation unified communications services across the globe.”

UK-headquartered Vodafone Global Enterprise is the global enterprise division of Vodafone Business and the Vodafone Group PLC, which specialises in IT and telecoms services for large corporate customers.

Comms Group’s announcement said revenue will be dependent on the number of users onboarded, but management expects an additional $50 million in annualised revenue and annualised earnings in the coming years.

The company also expects to invest in mobilisation costs, staff deployment and contract establishment related costs, anticipating a hit to its earnings during the agreement’s first year.

Some new additions expected are additional sales and operations resources to support the Vodafone contract internationally, including the Northern Hemisphere, and upgrades and enhancements, where required, to Comms Group’s network and internal operational support systems.

Comms Group also said in the announcement that it reconfirms its FY22 guidance for revenue of $40 million to $43 million and underlying earnings of $5 million to $5.5 million before the costs associated with the investment required to execute this agreement.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
collaboration comms group peter mcgrath telco vodafone global enterprise

Partner Content

Coates' new asset management system boosts work site efficiency
Coates' new asset management system boosts work site efficiency
Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution
Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Canberra-based MSP Delv CEO Masseh Haidary departs

Canberra-based MSP Delv CEO Masseh Haidary departs
NCS buys Dialog Group for $325m

NCS buys Dialog Group for $325m
Comms Minister slams broadband speed rankings

Comms Minister slams broadband speed rankings
Samsung Galaxy source code targeted by Lapsus$

Samsung Galaxy source code targeted by Lapsus$

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?