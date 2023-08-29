CommsPlus adds Grandstream to UC portfolio

CommsPlus adds Grandstream to UC portfolio

Unified communications vendor Grandstream has appointed CommsPlus Distribution as its newest distributor for Australia.

The agreement will cover the vendor’s entire portfolio of products, including product lines like GWN switches, access points, hotel phones and IP phones.

Grandstream said CommsPuls would give the Australian market better access to its products, offering resellers same-day delivery and dedicated local service.

“CommsPlus Distribution is very proud that Grandstream has chosen to partner with us to distribute its growing portfolio of networking and UC solutions."

"As a specialist UC distributor, the opportunity to add Grandstream’s suite of products was a logical and complimentary fit for our business,” CommsPlus Distribution group chief executive Paul Bailye said.

“Our reseller base is continuing to grow, and Grandstream provides CommsPlus the ability to create additional value and opportunities for our resellers to win more business, and to deliver complete end-to-end solutions for their customers.”

In addition to the distribution agreement, CommsPlus has also taken the reins in handling Grandstream’s account with Telstra.

"CommsPlus has an established reseller base in the UC segment along with strong telco relationships, and the Grandstream Networks portfolio will further expand its offering to resellers and customers in these verticals," Grandstream Oceania director of sales Ben Miall said.

“Grandstream will bring new offerings to CommsPlus’s channel, including Wi-Fi-based cordless and desk phones, intercoms, IP-PBX, and ATAs along with our networking portfolio.

"This will further allow CommsPlus resellers to design and install complete UC based solutions for their customers, all while being able to access the entire Grandstream networks product portfolio," Miall added.

