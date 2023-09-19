CommsPlus and BTC Wholesale merge

CommsPlus Distribution and BTC Wholesale, both established technology distributors with 25-year histories, said they have merged operations.

The new entity is named CommsPlus Distribution .

It aims to provide unified communications and collaboration solutions to its extensive partner network in Australia and Oceania.

CommsPlus Distribution specialises in delivering communications products and services to resellers across Australia.

Meanwhile, BTC Wholesale is a well-known wholesale distributor in the collaboration space, focusing on headsets, devices, audio-visual (AV), and meeting room solutions.

The merger between the two companies was driven by a natural alignment of priorities and the desire to enhance services and solutions for their channel partners. Paul Bailye, group chief executive of the new CommsPlus Distribution, explained,

"Over the last few years, BTC Wholesale has made significant investments in developing a suite of products and a network partner portfolio, transitioning from the peripheral side of unified communications to collaboration solutions, a market that experienced global growth of 11.4 per cent last year," Bailye said.

"Joining forces allows us to scale up, leverage synergies, expand our reach, and offer a broader range of products and services to our partner base."

"Our primary focus areas are unified communications, collaboration, and audio-visual solutions," he added.

Bailye further highlighted the new vendor brands that CommsPlus Distribution represents, enabling the company to cater to the increasing number of managed service providers (MSPs) within its partner network, which now accounts for a quarter of of the total.

"While our business has traditionally served communications service providers (CSPs), with the rapid emergence of MSPs, it's crucial for us to present them with solutions that create new opportunities and empower them to develop and enhance their offerings."

"The same principle applies to our existing CSP partners. In addition to offering professional services and bill-on-behalf solutions, we are aligning ourselves with the accessibility of cloud-based unified communications," Bailye said.

"This is reflected in our expanded range of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and subscription-based products, as well as the introduction of an eCommerce marketplace for our partners, providing them with the flexibility to procure products according to their preferences."

CommsPlus Distribution's partner base comprises not only MSPs and CSPs but also AV integrators, system integrators, and a growing number of service providers.

The new company will focus on three core areas: unified communications (including on-premises and private solutions.

This includes unified communications as a service (UCaaS), and contact centre as a service (CCaaS)), collaboration (spanning across meeting rooms, professional audio-visual, healthcare, education, headsets, and displays), and devices (encompassing networking, Wi-Fi, ATA peripherals, and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) handsets).

Terms of the merger were not disclosed.