Commvault becomes IRAP certified

Commvault becomes IRAP certified

Data management vendor Commvault has announced that its portfolio of SaaS data protection solutions has achieved Australia’s Infosec Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) certification at protected level. 

Administered by the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the IRAP framework ensures technology providers meet the highest security and integrity protocols in line with the government's information security standards.

The certification was delivered after Commvault's solutions underwent an in-depth examination of software architecture, design and security protocols.

It means they meet stringent ISM (Information Security Manual) security requirements and that government agencies can confidently adopt them.

Commvault said the certification exemplifies its commitment to global data security, adding to its current position as the only SaaS data protection portfolio to meet FedRAMP High (In Process) status.

“While IRAP is an Australian-centric security framework, this certification underlines the country’s global commitment to upholding best-in-class security standards, resonating with frameworks like FedRAMP," Commvault's Asia-Pacific VP Martin Creighan said.

Achieving IRAP certification is a testament to our mission of providing industry-leading protection of data against ransomware and the evolving cyber threat landscape."

Tags:
australian cyber security centre commvault irap certification security

