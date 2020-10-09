Commvault launches Microsoft Azure backup service

Backup, disaster recovery and data management vendor Commvault has announced the availability of its cloud storage backup target on Microsoft Azure, which it calls Metallic Cloud Storage Service.

Commvault said its partnership with Azure allows its backup and recovery software and HyperScale X appliance to gain additional security and scale.

Commvault general manager Manoj Nair said having direct access to cloud storage as a primary or secondary backup target allowed the company to enable its customers' cloud migrations as well as ensuring ransomware readiness by virtue of the air-gapped backup.

"The introduction of Metallic Cloud Storage Service built on Microsoft Azure, within Commvault Complete software and HyperScale X can transform the way companies adopt cloud storage with significant ease, while reducing risks, controlling costs, and providing data management and protection in-and-out of the cloud, all through one interface," Nair said.

The solution is managed through Commvault Command Center and is designed to make it easy for IT administrators to get quick access to cloud as a backup target.

Microsoft Azure's director of program management for storage Jürgen Willis said the backup solution enjoyed the benefits of a highly compliant cloud service as well as encryption.

"Metallic Cloud Storage protects against cyberattacks by combining the underlying security of Microsoft Azure and the encrypted authentication and monitoring within Commvault's data management platform, that provides secure, air-gapped and immutable copies of customer data," Willis said.

"As companies look to cloud to accelerate their digital transformation, reduce CAPEX, minimize risk, and improve remote work, Metallic Cloud Storage Service can help deliver against the most demanding data protection needs of today's hybrid world."

Metallic Cloud Storage Service is available across Australia and New Zealand, APAC, North America and Europe.