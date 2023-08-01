Commvault names Arrow Electronics as ANZ distie

By on
Commvault names Arrow Electronics as ANZ distie
Martin Creighan, Commvault

Enterprise data protection vendor Commvault has appointed Arrow Electronics as its distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

The agreement builds upon the existing international relationship, with Arrow deploying Commvault’s product suite through its roster of channel partners across the region.

Arrow will focus on the traditional distribution of Commvault products and managed service providers, as well as integration with third-party solutions within the distie's portfolio.

“Commvault’s comprehensive data protection platform and market-leading SaaS capability, in the form of Metallic, are a powerful combination that our technical experts can use to drive massive benefits for organisations of all sizes," the distributor's general manager for enterprise computing solutions Paul Marnane said. 

“We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Arrow into the region," Commvault ANZ vice president Martin Creighan said.

"Arrow’s unmatched relationships in Australia and New Zealand will drive the next stage of Commvault’s growth in these markets," he added.

