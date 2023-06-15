Commvault names Martin Creighan as ANZ VP

Data management vendor Commvault has appointed Martin Creighan as area vice president for Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, Creighan will be responsible for accelerating the company’s presence and strengthening relationships with customers and partners across the region.

With over three decades in the industry, Creighan brings a wealth of leadership expertise and knowledge in the software, cloud, technology, telecommunications, and defence domains.

Creighan moves from his position at Cloud Software Group, which includes Citrix, NetScaler and Tibco, where he was the vice president and general manager since the start of 2023. In this role, he was responsible for go-to-market execution, sales and services teams and revenue growth.

He also worked for AT&T for over 16 years, in several director and managerial roles, spending his final seven years at the company as vice president and managing director from 2013 to 2020.

Commenting on his appointment, Creighan said, “The Australian and New Zealand market represents a strong growth opportunity for Commvault, and it’s an honour to step into this position at an exciting time for the company.”

“I look forward to building on strong foundations and leading this high-calibre team to continue growing our footprint in the region, while delivering industry-recognised data protection solutions for our customers to simplify, manage and extract value from their increasingly complex and evolving data environment.”

Commvault International senior vice president and general manager Marco Fanizzi said, “I am confident that Creighan will continue our streak of increasing positive market perception and support organisations as they rethink their approach to data protection, and to do so before they’re compromised, not just at the point of recovery”.

Earlier this month, Commvault announced new security capabilities across its portfolio, including data protection early warning technologies that defend enterprise data, secure threats and ensure recoverability and resilience.

In November last year, Interactive became Commvault’s first Metallic MSP in ANZ.

In 2021, Commvault expanded its distribution agreement with Ingram Micro into ANZ, among other APAC countries.