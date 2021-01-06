Commvault names new APJ boss

Data management vendor Commvault has named Rachel Ler as its new vice president and general manager of the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.



Ler was promoted to lead the region from her previous role as the company’s area vice president for South East Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea. She will be based in Singapore.

She joined the company in April 2020 from Dell where she was general manager of enterprise preferred sales, Asia Pacific and Japan. Prior to Dell, Ler was regional director at Nimble Storage, then joined HPE after the storage vendor was acquired by the tech giant in October 2017.

“APJ represents a critical growth opportunity for Commvault, to continue our commitment to region-wide responsibility and repeatable market share extension,” Commvault chief revenue officer Riccardo Di Blasio said.

“I know Rachel will be an outstanding leader, customer advocate, mentor, and team builder that leads us on our mission to accelerate growth across a region that has great potential.”



The company said Ler would be expanding her responsibilities for Korea, ASEAN, Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan to have full responsibilities for all APJ markets, including ANZ, India, China, and Japan.



The appointment follows the launch of Commvault’s Metallic product in APJ, the first region to launch the SaaS data management solution outside of North America. Commvault said this offering will continue to “drive significant growth and expansion with service providers and large enterprise organisations across the region”.



Speaking on the promotion, Ler said, “My appointment to this role within Commvault coincides with an unprecedented period of challenge and change for both the regional and global economy. In a year of great transformation, our customers, partners and teams have demonstrated incredible resilience and passion, it is a real honour to be given this opportunity to lead APJ in this crucial but exciting time.”

“I look forward to creating meaningful customer experiences in their data journey and success for the business.”

“I have complete confidence that Commvault will continue to be one of the most trusted and proven vendors in the IT industry, and know we have the solution, leadership, and opportunity to grow across APJ and globally.”