Commvault names Praveen Sahai new APJ channel chief

Data management software vendor Commvault has appointed Praveen Sahai as its new Asia-Pacific and Japan channel chief.

Sahai, who is based in Singapore, replaces Dino Soepono, who joined Veeam earlier this year after a brief stint as Commvault’s APJ regional vice president of partners and alliances.

Sahai assumes the slightly reworked role of APJ vice president of channels, alliances and service providers, where he is tasked to lead the growth of the company’s APJ partner organisation. Sahai will report to APJ vice president Rachel Ler.

“Commvault has an unrivalled commitment and culture in driving innovation, and with a radically simple, and infinitely scalable portfolio to improve its customers’ data management journey, unlocking the potential of data. Its partner programs are award-winning, predictable and most important, profitable,” Sahai said.

“I’m thrilled to join this high performing team and work together for success with our partner, alliance and service provider network to drive profitable growth, helping customers to proactively simplify and manage the complexities of their rapidly evolving data environment.”

Commvault said Sahai’s appointment is part of its continuing investment in attracting the best channel talent to lead its partner network and shape its regional growth strategy.

Before Commvault, Sahai was a top channel executive at Dell Technologies APJ, working as senior director and GM of strategic initiatives from 2017 to April 2021.

Prior to that, he worked in a number of leadership roles at Dell India, and also worked in various sales roles at Sun Microsystems and Citrix.

Commenting on the appointment, Commvault APJ vice president Rachel Ler said, “At Commvault, the health of our partner ecosystem is an integral part of our success as we build on our partnership momentum to meet our customers’ demand and changing business environments.

“I am confident that Praveen will help us build a strong Channel & Alliance ecosystem with focus on driving execution excellence while ensuring we create a win-win attitude with all our partners.”