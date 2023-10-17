Commvault promotes Martin Creighan to Asia-Pacific VP

Data protection vendor Commvault has promoted Martin Creighan to the position of Vice President for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Sydney-based Creighan joined Commvault in June this year as ANZ VP, having previously served as VP and general manager for Cloud Software Group, where he oversaw brands such as Citrix, NetScaler and Tibco.

As APAC VP Creighan will use his over three decades of experience to "achieve similar go-to-market successes across the APAC region."

Creighan replaces Chee Pin Chua, who led the APAC market from May 2022.

“The APAC region is critical to our growth, and I’m honoured to step into this position at a pivotal time for the company,” Creighan said.

“I look forward to building on strong foundations and leading this high-calibre team to continue growing our footprint across the APAC region.”

Commvault's chief revenue officer Richard Di Blasio said that Creighan had achieved "remarkable" results while leading ANZ.

"We are excited to have Martin Creighan lead our operations in the Asia-Pacific region," said Riccardo Di Blasio, Chief Revenue Officer at Commvault.

"His work across ANZ has been remarkable in driving the business forward and we are confident that we have made the right choice."

"His extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will be crucial in driving our growth and success as we continue to empower organisations in the APAC region to become cyber resilient."