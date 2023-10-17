Commvault promotes Martin Creighan to Asia-Pacific VP

By on
Commvault promotes Martin Creighan to Asia-Pacific VP
Martin Creighan, Commvault

Data protection vendor Commvault has promoted Martin Creighan to the position of Vice President for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Sydney-based Creighan joined Commvault in June this year as ANZ VP, having previously served as VP and general manager for Cloud Software Group, where he oversaw brands such as Citrix, NetScaler and Tibco.

As APAC VP Creighan will use his over three decades of experience to "achieve similar go-to-market successes across the APAC region."

Creighan replaces Chee Pin Chua, who led the APAC market from May 2022.

“The APAC region is critical to our growth, and I’m honoured to step into this position at a pivotal time for the company,” Creighan said.

“I look forward to building on strong foundations and leading this high-calibre team to continue growing our footprint across the APAC region.”

Commvault's chief revenue officer Richard Di Blasio said that Creighan had achieved "remarkable" results while leading ANZ.

"We are excited to have Martin Creighan lead our operations in the Asia-Pacific region," said Riccardo Di Blasio, Chief Revenue Officer at Commvault.

"His work across ANZ has been remarkable in driving the business forward and we are confident that we have made the right choice."

"His extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will be crucial in driving our growth and success as we continue to empower organisations in the APAC region to become cyber resilient."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
commvault martin creighan riccardo di blasio security

Partner Content

State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
How Australia's Fuse Technology is winning with SMB security
How Australia's Fuse Technology is winning with SMB security

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
Melbourne's LiveTiles cuts staff, chief exec resigns

Melbourne's LiveTiles cuts staff, chief exec resigns
Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal

Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?