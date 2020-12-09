CompNow enters exclusive Extreme Networks club

Melbourne headquartered CompNow has just joined an exclusive club in its long-standing vendor Extreme Networks’ partner program.

The company achieved Black Diamond status in the program, which Extreme Networks uses to recognise its top partners for their technical capabilities and investment in time and resources to obtain skills in multiple Extreme Networks products.

“Extreme Black Diamond status reflects the commitment CompNow has made to meeting the highest level of expertise around the Extreme Networks cloud networking portfolio,” the company said in a statement.

CompNow has become only the second Australian partner to reach the top tier of the Extreme Networks partner program behind Sydney-based NetStrategy.

CompNow has been an Extreme Networks partner for more than ten years, one of the vendor’s longest standing local partners. To make the top tier CompNow had 19 of its engineers rack up 43 certifications across the vendor’s product portfolio including switching, wireless, cloud management and automation, network security and access control.

CompNow GM Adam Blacklock said the company was “extremely proud” to be at the top of the vendor’s channel and that it recognised the commitment of the nineteen engineers who achieved the highest level of training with the vendor.

“As adoption of cloud networking accelerates across the Australian ICT market, we are in an even stronger position to meet the growing needs of companies looking for a partner with the technical capabilities to deliver end-to-end cloud managed networking,” he said.

“Building on our partnership with Extreme Networks, we are proudly winning business across the higher education, K12, local government and enterprise markets in Australia.”

The Extreme Networks partner program has three tiers: Diamond, Gold and Authorised. The vendor said moving up the levels was aligned to training, certifications and revenue requirements. At each level, the partner receives higher program benefits, discounts, marketing support and rebates, an Extreme Networks spokesperson said.

Extreme Networks ANZ boss Julian Critchlow congratulated the CompNow team on the milestone.

“This achievement is a reflection of the strong partnership between our two organisations and CompNow’s commitment to extending its reach in the market to meet the networking needs of companies throughout Australia,” he said.

