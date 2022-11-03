CompTIA brings back ANZ community meetings

For those familiar with industry body CompTIA, the first thing that comes to mind when they think about what CompTIA does, is about their networking events. So you may be excused for thinking that they've been quiet for the last few years during the lockdowns. But nothing could be further from the truth.

Firstly, if you’re not familiar with CompTIA, it might surprise you to know it is the largest global IT Industry association in the world. It’s run by members, for members, with the sole purpose of supporting the community of MSPs/solution providers to be more successful. It’s also free to join. Members include anyone working in the industry - MSP/solution providers, vendors and distributors.

In addition to networking events, its activities encompass education, research, certification, resources and philanthropic activities. In fact, CompTIA certifies more IT Professionals globally than any company in the world other than Microsoft.

So what has been going with CompTIA?

New research resources

Firstly, there have been a number of research reports and resources that have been released recently about different aspects of the industry. These have included reports on:

And CompTIA’s hotly anticipated State of the Industry Report (now in its 11th year) is scheduled to be released in the next few weeks.

Access to these reports is free to anyone who registers with CompTIA, although some other CompTIA reports are only available to paying corporate members.

New committees

Although CompTIA has always been a global association, it has been largely influenced by the US. Consequently, CompTIA is pleased to announce the introduction of Committees - smaller groups in each of the international regions - ANZ, UK and Benelux - who will provide input into the Global Task Force around the priorities for those regions, to make sure the local interests are represented.

Initially the priority for these committees will be around three areas - cybersecurity, emerging technology, and helping MSPs S\succeed. For partners who have an interest in one of these three areas, they can join at no charge by visiting the CompTIA site.

New video resources

With the increase of people preferring to learn by watching rather than reading, CompTIA has invested heavily in creating channels on YouTube focusing on the most pressing topics for MSPs. Whether it’s growing your MSP business, or learning how to make money out of AI/IoT, or a deep dive into security, tech hiring trends, privacy, or MSP tools, CompTIA has created a library of videos to help partners.

And best of all, these videos were created by MSPs rather than vendors, which means they focus on achieving results, not delivering a subtle product pitch.

New networking events

But the most exciting thing for me anyway is the return to live CompTIA Community Meetings and networking events. If you’ve not attended one of these before, these meetings typically involve a range of speakers or panels, addressing some of the more pressing topics for MSPs, followed by networking over drinks and canapes with colleagues and friends.

We also incorporate breakout sessions where MSPs with similar interests can collaborate and discuss topics, in a vendor neutral environment, for the purpose of helping shape the direction of the community.

The next series of meetings will focus on growth in 2023, and are going to be live and in-person in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland. And they’re free for anyone working in the industry - MSP/solution providers, vendors and distributors. Register here to attend the next CompTIA events.