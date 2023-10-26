CompTIA honours ANZ companies and individuals

By on
Update Oct 26: CompTIA has clarified that four companies and four individuals were honoured.

The United States-based Computing Technology Industry Association - CompTIA - has honoured four companies and four individuals in the inaugural Australia New Zealand Spotlight Awards, the organisation said.

NEXTGEN Group took out Advancing Diversity in Technology Leadership award for positive impact in advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Nortec IT meanwhile received the Solution Provider Spotlight award for leadership and innovation.

The Castle Hill based managed service provider's managing director David Norris was also given the Cybersecurity Leadership Spotlight award for outstanding engagement by CompTIA.

CRN Impact Awards finalist Invarosoft won the Innovative Vendor award for its pioneering solutions creation approach, and Tradewinds Technology Brokerage the Innovative Distributor prize.

Christoper Jeffrey of security vendor CyberGurutook out the Future Leader CompTIA Spotlight award, while Yvette McEnearney, senior director of APAC channel at GoTo got the prize for Advancing Women in Technology Leadership.

Daniel Johns of security company MyCISO, also a CRN Impact Awards finalist, received the Community Leadership award.

CompTIA said judging was done by a panel of volunteer leaders from the association's other communites outside the ANZ region.

“We are thrilled to bring our Spotlight Awards to the ANZ region,” CompTIA’s chief community officer MJ Shoer said.

“Originating in our North America, United Kingdom and Ireland communities, the annual CompTIA Spotlight Awards are a highlight of our annual event calendar in our member regions."

"Award winners have demonstrated an outstanding and ongoing commitment to growth and innovation within the technology industry, and they are helping to shape CompTIA’s global community through their continued commitments to thought leadership, engagement, and innovation.”

