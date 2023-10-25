Computer parts maker Logitech lifts full-year guidance

By on
Computer parts maker Logitech lifts full-year guidance

Logitech International lifted its full-year guidance on Tuesday after the computer keyboard and webcam maker increased profit and slowed the rate of its sales downturn during its second quarter ended September 30.

The Swiss-American company, which experienced a strong pandemic as people stocked up on its equipment to work from home, added it was closer to finding a new chief executive after Bracken Darrell left in June to take charge of Vans sneaker maker VF Corp.

Both developments are likely to boost the company, whose chairperson Wendy Becker came under fire from co-founder Daniel Borel last month.

Interim chief executive Guy Gecht said he was pleased with Logitech's development during what he described as a "challenging environment."

"We made great progress toward a return to growth and exceeded our pre-pandemic profit levels," said Gecht in a statement.

In the three months to September 30, Logitech continued its sales fall as it lapped high comparisons during the pandemic years.

However, the 8 per cent drop in the second quarter to US$1.06 billion was half the rate of the previous quarter's 16 per cent fall in sales.

This meant sales during the company's first half fell 12 per cent - better than the 19 per cent-14 per cent fall Logitech had been expecting.

Meanwhile, profit rose as Logitech continued to cut costs by reducing spending on logistics and promotions.

Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter rose 17 per cent to US$183 million, pushing the half-year figure to US$292 million - better than the US$180 to US$220 million Logitech forecast.

As a result, Logitech, which also makes mobile speakers, headsets and computer mice, lifted its full-year sales and profit outlook.

It now expects full-year sales of US$4 billion to 4.15 billion, up from its previous view of US$3.8 billion to US$4 billion.

Full-year non-GAAP operating income is also expected to be higher than its earlier forecast, at US$525 million to US$575 million, Logitech said.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardware logitech peripherals

Partner Content

How MSP security value-adds keep SMB clients coming back for more
How MSP security value-adds keep SMB clients coming back for more
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity

Sponsored Whitepapers

A comprehensive to Security Operations Center (SOC) maturity levels
A comprehensive to Security Operations Center (SOC) maturity levels
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

BlueChip to distribute Comforte AG data protection in ANZ

BlueChip to distribute Comforte AG data protection in ANZ
What Microsoft's $5b investment in Australia will bring

What Microsoft's $5b investment in Australia will bring
Okta didn&#8217;t acknowledge breach for over two weeks: customer

Okta didn’t acknowledge breach for over two weeks: customer
Microsoft to spend $5b in Australia as AI regulation looms

Microsoft to spend $5b in Australia as AI regulation looms

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?