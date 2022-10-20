Conceal partners with Virtual Graffiti in ANZ expansion

Conceal partners with Virtual Graffiti in ANZ expansion

US-based cybersecurity company Conceal has announced its expansion to Australia and New Zealand through a partnership with Sydney-based IT service provider Virtual Graffiti.

Virtual Graffiti, a BlueAlly company that provides IT security, network, storage and cloud services, will provide Conceals zero-trust isolation and ransomware prevention technology to ANZ.

Conceal aims to protect customers from ransomware in healthcare, government, hospitality and other sectors.

“We’ve partnered with Conceal because traditional endpoint defence solutions like antivirus are not enough,” Virtual Graffiti general manager Thad Legg said.

“Our ongoing commitment to provide customers with next generation cybersecurity products led us to partnering with Conceal and introducing their ransomware protection and browser isolation technology to the Australian and New Zealand markets”.

Through Virtual Graffiti, Conceal plans to offer in ANZ its cybersecurity defence software ConcealBrowse, which identifies suspicious code and moves it to a cloud-based isolation environment.

Conceal chief executive officer Gordon Lawson said, “Virtual Graffiti is a trusted IT service provider for enterprises throughout Australia and New Zealand.”

“We look forward to growing our presence in the region by working with Virtual Graffiti to deliver advanced protection against browser-based threats and ransomware for customers in healthcare, government, hospitality and more”.

