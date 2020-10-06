Conferencing vendor Babl lands in Australia

Cloud-based conferencing vendor Babl has officially launched into Australia with a new office in Melbourne and a local executive team.

Babl, formerly known as SpeakServe, specialises in audio, video and web conferencing solutions, with features like instant messaging, screen and document sharing, call recording and real-time transcriptions.

The company already has a number of clients in Australia, including law firms like Eversheds Sutherland, banks and financial institutions like Canaccord Genuity, as well as other customers that Australian data sovereignty for data privacy and compliance purposes.

The company will also launch its ANZ channel strategy at a later date, and has started recruiting specialised partners in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Babl also hired Tobias Raper as its Asia Pacific chief executive officer to lead the region out of the Melbourne office.

“I’m extremely excited to join Babl due to its high performance, secure and customisable web conferencing offering, as we look to address the evolving communications needs of Australian organisations with many employees working remotely,” Raper said.

“When other web conferencing providers are becoming so generic, they are used as verbs, one of our points of difference is that our white label solution enables our customers to provide a customised meetings environment that is personally branded and suits their individual needs perfectly,”

Joining Raper is a team of support staff all based in the Melbourne office, but Babl is also looking to hire additional support, administrative, marketing and sales staff over the next 12 months to be based either in Melbourne or other capital cities.

Babl global CEO Jonathan Grant said, “It’s a really exciting time for Babl as we are seeing amazing growth potential in Australia and across the Asia Pacific region for our highly secure cloud-based meeting and event conferencing service.”

“We already know and respect Tobias Raper and are extremely excited that he has joined us to spearhead our growth both nationally and regionally at such a pivotal time, since so many people just cannot travel to meetings and events.”