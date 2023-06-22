Confluent offers a year of free Apache Kafka to Aussie startups

By on
Confluent offers a year of free Apache Kafka to Aussie startups

Data streaming company Confluent will offer Australian startups one year's worth of free access to event store and stream processing platform Apache Kafka.

The free access is part of the Silicon Valley company's Confluent for Startups program which is now available in Australia.

Confluence said the "program enables seed and A-round startups to deploy the power of Apache Kafka while maintaining the speed and agility that early-stage businesses need."

"Using fully-managed Confluent Cloud, early-stage businesses can set their data in motion to build smart, real-time applications, and bypass the pain of in-house development, or using less flexible alternatives with fewer features" it added.
 
“The first 12-18 months is a pivotal stage for startups, yet too many have to rely on inflexible, makeshift data stacks that can’t support fast growth and rapid product development," Tim Graczewski, Head of Confluent for Startups said.

"Australia has a burgeoning startup scene and through our program we’re making real-time data real easy for these ambitious businesses, empowering them with the fully managed Confluent Cloud platform at a crucial stage.”
 
Startups can also get access to two hour-long sessions with specialist systems engineers to review their current data architecture; queries answered by Confluent's senior technical experts in drop-in sessions during officers, and learning Kafka and Confluent, with self-paced and instructor led training and certification guidance. 

Deepak Ajmani, vice president of APAC commercial at Confluent said that many startups face big challenges with budgets and small teams with limited in-house Kafka expertise.

"Through this program, we’re empowering early-stage businesses across Australia to get their infrastructure right from the start, with access to Kafka and Confluent experts to accelerate product and service development while dramatically reducing the in-house technical work," 

Confluent counts major brands such as Michelin, Walmart, BMW, Domino's, Judo Bank, and Intel as customers.

 
 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
apache kafka confluent data streaming services strategy

Partner Content

How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Construction of NEXTDC&#8217;s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete

Construction of NEXTDC’s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete
SmartPay investigates data breach

SmartPay investigates data breach
"Wide-ranging" Barracuda attacks attributed to China

"Wide-ranging" Barracuda attacks attributed to China
Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data

Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?