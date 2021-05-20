ConnectWise launches security-focused partner program

By on
ConnectWise launches security-focused partner program

Automation software provider ConnectWise has launched a partner program to bolster its move toward cybersecurity. 

Partners will gain access to exclusive offerings, resources and support.

The program serves three key objectives: to help partners build a more strategic, trusted relationship with their clients; to improve the experience for partners and their clients; and to help partners introduce new services to their clients.

The company referenced its own research which found that many SMBs said they would consider switching to a new service provider if they offered the right cybersecurity solution.

It has created a new partner development manager role, to help partners accelerate sales of managed cybersecurity services.

“Back in 2018, we told our partners that cybersecurity was the next frontier, the next big revenue opportunity. Partners told us they would value more proactive sales support on their journey to build leading cybersecurity practices, which is why our first priority with our new Partner Program is in this area,” chief executive Jason Magee said.

“In addition to the partner development manager, a key differentiator of our program is the investment we have made to help TSPs establish and grow their cybersecurity business.”

Benefits include the partner development manager, no-cost internal use licenses, market development funds, co-op marketing funds, and a free marketing concierge.

It will offer four tiers that provide different levels of benefits.

“Cybersecurity will represent about 50 percent of a TSPs revenue by 2022—but it can be challenging for TSPs to know where to start to get things off the ground, or continue their efforts,” said chief revenue officer Clint Maddox. 

“We’re introducing the partner program now because we realise most of our partners want to launch a new practice or do more to scale their existing offerings and we have the technical aptitude and resources to help them do that effectively.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
connectwise security services

Partner Content

Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN reseller Epic Broadband goes bust

NBN reseller Epic Broadband goes bust
NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease
CRN launches ChannelMeets

CRN launches ChannelMeets
Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?