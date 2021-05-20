ConnectWise launches security-focused partner program

Automation software provider ConnectWise has launched a partner program to bolster its move toward cybersecurity.

Partners will gain access to exclusive offerings, resources and support.

The program serves three key objectives: to help partners build a more strategic, trusted relationship with their clients; to improve the experience for partners and their clients; and to help partners introduce new services to their clients.

The company referenced its own research which found that many SMBs said they would consider switching to a new service provider if they offered the right cybersecurity solution.

It has created a new partner development manager role, to help partners accelerate sales of managed cybersecurity services.

“Back in 2018, we told our partners that cybersecurity was the next frontier, the next big revenue opportunity. Partners told us they would value more proactive sales support on their journey to build leading cybersecurity practices, which is why our first priority with our new Partner Program is in this area,” chief executive Jason Magee said.

“In addition to the partner development manager, a key differentiator of our program is the investment we have made to help TSPs establish and grow their cybersecurity business.”

Benefits include the partner development manager, no-cost internal use licenses, market development funds, co-op marketing funds, and a free marketing concierge.

It will offer four tiers that provide different levels of benefits.

“Cybersecurity will represent about 50 percent of a TSPs revenue by 2022—but it can be challenging for TSPs to know where to start to get things off the ground, or continue their efforts,” said chief revenue officer Clint Maddox.

“We’re introducing the partner program now because we realise most of our partners want to launch a new practice or do more to scale their existing offerings and we have the technical aptitude and resources to help them do that effectively.”