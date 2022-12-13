ConnectWise partners with Evo, strengthening MSPs' identity access management

ConnectWise has partnered with Evo Security to deliver a consolidated identity access management platform that will further secure access to user credentials and address regulatory and compliance requirements.

Austin, Texas-based Evo Security is an identity and access management cybersecurity company with offerings designed to protect MSPs and their customers with comprehensive, multitenant security offerings.

Evo Elevated Access allows MSPs to eliminate password and multifactor authentication code sharing among technicians and administrators. The built-in functionality removes the need for third-party password rotation tools while also tracking activity, which ConnectWise calls “a game-changer” for the MSP community.

“The challenge that I always have when I talk to these companies about their products and services is that they’re generally built for the enterprise,” Raffael Marty, general manager of cybersecurity at ConnectWise, told CRN US. “Evo was built, from the start, for MSPs. They have thought about the MSP problems and have built some special solutions.”

MSPs should include Evo as part of the security solutions they’re selling to customers, Marty said. This is necessary for multiple reasons, including prevention, regulation and cyber insurance, he added.

“If you look at the regulations out there, MFA [multifactor authentication] is almost everywhere, it’s required,” he said. “And then, cyber insurance, it’s on every questionnaire I have seen, ‘Do you have MFA?’

“It’s an opportunity for MSPs and it’s also a requirement,” he added. “They can satisfy [those requirements] and then it’s a way to help make the customers more secure.”

Through the Evo Partner Identity Cloud, MSPs have a central tool to access a multitude of identity and access management tools including multifactor authentication, single sign-on, unified directory services, password rotation and more.

“Evo Elevated Access is not a Band-Aid solution, it’s a fundamental shift in elevated logins done the right way,” Michael Roth, CEO of Evo, said in an email. “We believe security and convenience should not be mutually exclusive, so we engineered a way to totally eliminate the customer credential sharing problem when logging into endpoints and ensure the technician’s identity is truly verified. We also made sure the admin’s experience is simple, frictionless and immediately scalable to all customers.”

For end users and MSPs, this means enterprise-grade security against the most common form of cyber-attacks, he said.

“ConnectWise has made it very clear they are committed to cybersecurity, particularly around understanding what frameworks and best practices partners should be implementing and following,” Roth said. “They recognize IAM is core to these frameworks and are eager to fill the gaps with a fresh perspective and value-add to partners. We have more to build in the months ahead to really drive this message home, but we’re very close and excited about the future.”

