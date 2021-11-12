ConnectWise unveils new offerings for MSPs

ConnectWise said two new platforms will scale capabilities in a unified platform and launch their cybersecurity offerings forward with “unparalleled performance.”

Asio is a unified platform that provides scalability, intelligent automation and value-added reporting and insights to deliver rapid innovation.

ConnectWise RMM is the next generation of Automate, built upon the Asio platform, that offers out-of-the-box automation for solution providers to help deliver customised services to their customers.

Both platforms were unveiled during the firm’s IT Nation event in Orlando, Florida this week.

The Asio platform includes a single user interface that provides partners with a better user experience and allows them to easily manage end-user access all in a single pane of glass.

“We’re going to build it and make it available across as a singular service that not only our products can consume, but the 300-plus ecosystem solution partners can also consume,” said Jeff Bishop, chief product officer for ConnectWise, during the keynote. “We want to build this platform so they interconnect with the IT Nation community, with the [ConnectWise] University, with the peer groups, with the service leadership, training. Bring it all together so that we can truly help our partners be more successful.”

He said ConnectWise built more than 50 services that are reimagining onboarding, ticketing, workflows, billing and more.

Asio addresses the fact that solution providers no longer manage just physical and virtual endpoints, but users, cloud applications and infrastructure, IoT and more.

Asio will also allow ConnectWise to easily remove duplicate engineering work that exists today and streamline the development cycle for all its products.

“We have a rich history in doing this,” said Craig Fulton, chief customer officer for ConnectWise. “We were the first to say, ‘You know what, we need to combine an RMM and a PSA. Let’s start building a platform.’

“Earlier this year we launched the first net new products onto the ASIO platform, which is our recover complete EDR,” he added. “I’m extremely excited about building off of our heritage and history as one of the primary providers of RMM in this industry.”

ConnectWise RMM aggregates both software and human elements, covers the spectrum of do-it-yourself and do-it-for-you delivery options and integrates an intelligent automation engine.

“This is now a product for a lot of you that is going to give us unlimited scale,” Bishop said. “Many of you are already approaching 30,000, 50,000 endpoints. Some of you have 100,000, some of you 200,000. It will meet all those needs and more. It’s going to give us unparalleled performance.”

It will also provide “unmatched security,” he said.

“By building this into the microservice architecture that we have, those three components are going to make this an amazing armour,” he said.

