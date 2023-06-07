ConnectWise’s Paul MacNeill backs Aussie startup Cappsule

ConnectWise's Paul MacNeill backs Aussie startup Cappsule
Paul MacNeill (ConnectWise), Adalbert Hutter (Cappsule) and Max Tesanovic (Cappsule).

ConnectWise general manager of payments Paul MacNeill has shared his support for Aussie property monitoring solutions startup Cappsule through investment.

MacNeill founded CRN Fast50 firm and MSP payment and accounting software provider Wise-Sync which was acquired by ConnectWise in September 2022.

He shared that this sale opened up the opportunity to support tech startup Cappsule which aims to disrupt the short-term rental (STR) market through its property monitoring solutions.

The Sydney-based startup was founded by Adalbert Hutter, where he planned to help property managers and hosts of short-term rentals keep their properties safe without impeding on guest privacy.

It uses an AI-based platform, where its Cappsule HQ solution can identify and alert owners to a range of common and critical problems associated with STRs listed on platforms like Airbnb, such as excessive noise, crowding, unauthorised occupants, theft, and property damage, and this is done so without cameras or microphones.

The startup also offers smart products to help owners avoid the accidental damage, loss or theft of valuable items through its Stay and Go Tags.

Cappsule founder Hutter formerly owned MSP Cloud Specialists and wanted to apply the same principles as a remote monitoring and management tool to the property management world.

“It’s like a network operations centre, but for your property. Our goal was to create something easy for hosts to set up, adaptable to different settings and spaces, and able to detect potential issues with automatic instant alerts,” Hutter said.

“We want to give hosts peace of mind while also helping them provide an excellent guest experience,” he added.

MacNeill commented that he first read about Capsule in a recent news article and resonated with the concept as a holiday home owner, before reaching out to discuss investment opportunities.

"Cappsule appeared on my radar right after an incident at my Sunshine Beach property where guests acted in a disruptive manner, violating noise restrictions and generally misusing the property,” MacNeill said.

“The company's potential was immediately apparent, and I remember thinking, ‘this is exactly what property owners need.’ It's a real game-changer.”

"With Cappsule, property owners and managers are able to manage the risks in a proactive way."

"The founders have a strong vision combined with a market fit product ready to solve real problems and deliver outcomes."

"Because of this, I see an opportunity to contribute beyond just capital,” MacNeill continued.

“As an advisor, I'm looking forward to working alongside the founders, fuelling their journey to success."

"My investment in Cappsule is motivated by their vision paired with their ability to create traction and solve real-world problems. I want to help Cappsule develop into a business so compelling that it draws the attention of potential acquirers,” MacNeill concluded.

“We see Paul as an incredibly valuable addition to the team, bringing with him relevant experience and credibility," Hutter said.

"Not only has he personally experienced the problem we’re solving, but he’s started and grown his tech business through to a recent trade sale in the US,” he said.

“While we’ve already gained a lot of traction in Australia with Cappsule, we’re looking forward to having Paul available for guidance as we scale up and enter the US market.”

