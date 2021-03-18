Construction management vendor Procore hires Autodesk veteran Clare Wharrier to run global channel

US-headquartered construction management software vendor Procore Technologies will run its global channel program out of Australia.

The partner program will be run by newly appointed senior director of global channel Clare Wharrier, who is based in Sydney.

Wharrier, who joined Procore following a 16-plus year career at software giant Autodesk, is tasked to build and scale Procore’s first global channel program, as the company also continues expanding into Asia Pacific.

Joining Wharrier in Procore’s first channel team are Craig Bovaird as APAC channel manager and Bradley Jacobs as APAC business development manager.

“We are very pleased to welcome Clare to the Procore team in the important new role of overseeing our global channel strategy and newly formed team,” Procore vice president of global partnerships and alliances Kris Lengieza said.

“Clare’s experience in the construction technology industry will be an invaluable asset to our future growth internationally as we launch and grow our reseller program.”

Prior to joining Procore, Wharrier was channel sales senior manager for ANZ in her last six years at Autodesk, leading the company’s local channel ecosystem. She also held a number of channel roles at Autodesk across ANZ and APAC in her first 11 years.

Speaking on her appointment, Wharrier said, “I’ve watched with interest as Procore has established itself as a leading software platform solving core challenges for the construction industry, and I’m thrilled to be joining such a progressive and innovative company.”

“There is significant opportunity and value in partnering with channel organisations as Procore expands into new territories across APAC and around the world. Taking Procore’s marvelous platform and tapping into partners’ knowledge of the local environment and understanding of customer relationships on the ground will be a magical combination as we grow the business.

“I’m looking forward to building and scaling Procore’s first channel program and seeing the positive impact we can have on the construction industry in this exciting new role.”

Procore specialises in construction project management software, using a cloud-based platform to manage resources and financials from planning to closeout.