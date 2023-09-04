Digital native consultancy V2 Digital has officially launched in Australia, aiming to help large enterprises accelerate digital transformation by leveraging technology.

Founded in April 2023, V2 Digital aims to help businesses elevate their digital capability and enhance customer experiences by harnessing modern software, data, the cloud, generative AI and machine learning.

Melbourne-based V2 Digital founder and chief executive Craig Howe brings over 25 years' experience leading hundreds of digital transformation projects in large global enterprises across multiple industries.

He leads a team of 35 with deep expertise in customer experience, data, software engineering and the cloud, operating out of offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

“The V2 Digital team has unrivalled strategic and technical skills as well as proven experience to operate as a trusted partner, guiding businesses through complex digital transformations,” Howe said.

“V2 describes a new and improved version; taking something you have and enhancing it with a new iteration."

"We bring together incredible people with real world experience and deep expertise incustomer experience, software, data and AI, underpinned by modern methods and ways of working, to help our customers accelerate vision to value."

“We take a cloud-first approach to ensure businesses are underpinned by scalable, reliable and secure platforms and services, harnessing technologies that lift performance.”

Harnessing technology to enhance customer experiences

V2 Digital chief experience officer Paul Stevenson said the core differentiator of V2 is its focus on helping businesses optimise their end-customer experiences to create intuitive digital interfaces and personalised interactions.

“We get under the hood of each business we work with to understand who their customers are, then develop a bespoke mix of digital solutions to enhance their experience."

"This ultimately improves financial metrics, including wallet share, cross-sell success, and net revenue retention, spanning the entire customer lifecycle,” said Stevenson.

“This is achievable by combining the right mix of intelligent solutions that are robust, scalable, and secure," V2 Digital chief technology officer Dr Pete Stanski said.

“We advise and assist in the implementation of digital technology that uncovers actionable insights to enable better decision-making, meaning companies can anticipate market trends and customer preferences,” Stanski said.