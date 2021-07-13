Consulting, software development firm Endava lands in Australia with new Sydney office

Multinational IT consulting and software development firm Endava has expanded into Australia with a new Sydney office.

Headquartered in the UK, Endava specialises in digital transformation consulting, agile software development services and automation solutions. It has more than 8000 employees globally and operations in 20 other countries.

With the new office, the company aims to expand its local team to work with clients in the banking, financial services, insurance, telco, media, mobility, technology, health and retail sectors.

Leading the expansion and its presence in Australia is Steve Harding, Endava’s global delivery director.

“We are excited to bring our approach to building great user-focused digital products to the Australian markets,” Harding said.

“Endava offers a combination of thought-leadership and creative approaches to our clients that support them in finding an energetic response to changing markets. Our global experience and technical capability will continue to help Australian businesses accelerate their digital journeys and embrace agile ways of working to innovate at scale.”

Endava SVP of global delivery acceleration Matt Cloke said that while the company has supported clients in the region for some time, the Sydney office represents an important next step for the company.

“[The Sydney office] will enable closer collaboration with our clients to support them as they look at new ways of adopting digital,” Cloke added.

“Opening our first office in Australia shows that we are committed to the country and are looking to expand our local team as we progress through the year.

“Providing close-to-client expertise, alongside our leading distributed agile delivery model, has proved to be a winning combination, and we are really excited about the road ahead.”

