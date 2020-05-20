Contact centre tech distie Voitec adds PeterConnects

Communications software vendor PeterConnects has appointed Voitec as its newest distributor for Asia-Pacific.

The Netherlands-based company develops software on top of Cisco and Microsoft communications platforms to improve their functionalities like improving call handling, call distribution, a dedicated helpdesk solution and more.

PeterConnects appointed Voitec largely to tap into Australia and fill a gap in the market for solutions built on top of the Cisco Webex Calling Platform, but also establish a foothold in Asia-Pacific through Voitec’s Singapore office.

Voitec managing director Mark Owens said the distributor was looking for an enterprise-grade, cloud-based attendant application to fill a gap in the market in the APAC region.

“Having a dedicated cloud-based attendant for the Cisco Webex Calling platform will allow both Voitec and PeterConnects to expand their customer base in this region quickly,” he said. “Voitec are very much looking forward to working with PeterConnects.”

The company aims to also tap into the increasing migration of telephony systems to cloud-based solutions, providing channel partners with a white label telephony solution, especially those with their own cloud infrastructure.

PeterConnects CEO Lucas de Clercq said, “We're really excited about bringing on Voitec as a distributor, and for the opportunities to broaden our portfolio across Australia, New Zealand, and the whole of APAC.”

“While there were numerous synergies between both companies one of the key factors in us choosing Voitec was its standout commitment to customer service. We pride ourselves on offering tailored solutions for each customer we work with, and it’s clear that Voitec has similarly high standards.”