Contractor management platform Worksome expands to Australia

External workforce management platform provider Worksome is moving into the Australian market.

Worksome positions its platform as a challenger to “legacy enterprise MSP and VMS contingent workforce solutions”.

It aims to simplify compliant finding, contracting and payment of external workers. One of its selling points is removing risk when hiring and paying external talent by automating compliant contracts, payroll and processes in more than 150 countries.

The platform provides multilingual in-house support in multiple time zones, and local compliance expertise and “market knowledge”.

The company is expanding into APAC, EMEA and North America. It is based in Copenhagen, London, and New York, and touts customer including Unilever, Novo Nordisk and Pepsi.

Worksome cites a global increase in demand to compliantly source and pay external workforces and simplify complex, indirect supply chains.

“Companies need access to highly qualified global talent faster than ever to stay competitive. With this expansion, we are taking big steps to allow our customers to operate a truly global external workforce compliantly,” Worksome CEO Morten Petersen stated.

In July 2022, Worksome reported 3x year-on-year revenue growth for the third consecutive year.