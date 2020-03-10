Coronavirus cancellations come for storage events

Two storage-focused conferences originally scheduled to be held in May have been cancelled in the face of concerns caused by the coronavirus outbreak

The Rubrik Forward conference, which had been set to be held in Chicago from 11-13 May, will now be held on-line as a virtual conference on 11 May, Rubrik said Monday.

The Zadara Summit 2020 conference, which had been scheduled in Las Vegas for 6-7 May, was cancelled, Zadara said Monday.

News of the event changes came the same day that the storage industry's largest vendor, Dell Technologies, said that its Dell Technologies World 2020, originally scheduled for 4-7 May, would be held instead as a virtual conference.

With the cancellations, there is now only one major face-to-face storage industry event slated to be held in May. That event is VeeamON, sponsored by Veeam, which on Monday said that that event for now is still scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from 4-6 May.

Rubrik, in a blog post, said that it is switching to a virtual event out of caution.

"Over the last several weeks, we have been closely monitoring the developments around the coronavirus (COVID-19). Like many organizations, our priority is for the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners, employees, and community. In response to customer input and the guidelines set out by the CDC, Rubrik FORWARD, our inaugural user conference set to take place in Chicago on May 11-13th, will be reimagined as a fully digital experience. ... The opportunity to redefine this event has allowed us to reflect on what truly makes an unforgettable conference for our community. We’re thrilled to deliver an innovative and interactive experience where attendees can explore the latest technologies, unlock new business use cases, and be inspired by some of today’s boldest thinkers," Rubrik wrote.

Dell Technologies, in a blog post, said changing its event is not a decision that was made lightly.

"Because nothing is more important than the health and safety of our team members, customers, partners and suppliers, we have decided to make Dell Technologies World 2020 a virtual event. This decision was not made lightly. As we learn more about the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, we know this is the right thing to do, given the global nature of Dell Technologies World. The core of what we set out to accomplish together is still important, which is why we will deliver keynotes, select breakout sessions and live chats with experts as a virtual experience," Dell Technologies wrote.

Zadara told CRN USA via email that canceling its event was a difficult decision.

"This was a tough call to make -- Zadara’s Summit is an incredibly important event for us and it’s one of our favorite ways to celebrate our global community -- but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our partners, employees and everyone who helps put the Summit on. We explored other ways to keep the event date, but it’s more important for us to host an inclusive event and it didn’t feel right to have it without our global community in attendance," Zadara told CRN USA.

A Veeam spokesperson told CRN USA via email that Veeam is actively monitoring the situation every day, but for right now the conference is still on.

