Coronavirus Concern: Ingram Micro Shutters Irvine, Calif. HQ

Ingram Micro’s headquarters in Irvine, Calif. will be closed to all but a handful of essential workers as officials in Orange County have banned all public and private gatherings to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The company said its operations will continue, as it has been monitoring developments and had created contingency plans for such a scenario, with most employees already working from home. Orange County joins at least seven other California counties that have put strict, stay-at-home guidelines into place, asking businesses and residents to limit their human to human interaction as the deadly coronavirus pandemic begins so see the number of victims creep upwards. Of the company’s 33,000 employees, about 1,700 work at its Irvine headquarters.

“The team remains focused on the needs of its partners and its respective business responsibilities,” the company said in a statement. “Over the last several days, Ingram Micro has been proactively reaching out to check-in on its partners, offer help with work-from-home, security and other UC solutions. Ingram Micro's credit representatives are also calling partners to provide financial services support, extended credit and increased credit lines.”

Ingram Micro said financing options like its Direct Express Complete offering allows a reseller additional credit capacity, allowing them to take orders from their end user, while Ingram Micro manages the receivables and risk. The distributor said it is also tightly managing its supply chain and providing fair allocation of inventory to accommodate higher demands for VPN, UCaaS, cameras, laptops, and other necessary remote work gear. Additionally, Ingram Micro is offering its virtual training portfolio to partners.

"We are encouraging our partners to let us know what more we can do, and to look to one another - especially within our communities - as well for knowledge sharing, best practices and available resources as we all navigate these unprecedented times."

Last week, Ingram Micro announced that its Cloud Summit – which it has held annually since 2009 – would not kick off this year to protect “the health and safety of every participant and attendee.”

“We want to thank our speakers, partners, sponsors and the City of Miami Beach for their support in making this difficult—but correct—decision,” Adam Christensen, head of cloud global marketing and communications at Ingram Micro said in a statement at the time. “We look forward to our next gathering of cloud leaders and innovators as we continue to support growth in the cloud ecosystem.”

