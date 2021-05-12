Cortell Australia wins global IBM award for business analytics

Sydney-headquartered Cortell Australia has been recognised by IBM as a global winner in the IBM Business Unit Excellence Awards, taking the trophy for data and AI for business analytics.

Cortell was the only Australian company recognised in the BU Excellence Awards which recognise IBM partners based on stellar performance, demonstrated excellence, exceptional customer experiences and business growth.

Additionally, the company took the Top SaaS partner award in the IBM Geography Excellence Awards, which also saw Fast 50 member Advent One receive another IBM award as the Top APAC Systems Partner, and WC Statistics taking home the Top New Logo Partner Award.

The IBM Geography Excellence Awards recognise Business Partners in each geography who strive for excellence and have demonstrated their ability to exceed expectations through business growth and innovation

Cortell is a long-term partner of IBM's and helps organisations deliver integrated and collaborative financial and operational planning solutions - underpinned by IBM SaaS and Planning Analytics.

“The team at Cortell and CorPlan are very proud to receive this award along with the recognition from IBM, particularly given the global challenges faced in 2020,” said Cortell Australia director Nick Potts.

“The successes are only possible through the innovation of our clients and the support and expertise of IBM and our own experienced consulting teams. Leveraging the latest technology from IBM to drive continuous improvement for our clients will always be a priority as we continue to develop our business and long term partnerships.

“This award helps Cortell and CorPlan continue to attract the best talent in the industry as we grow our team and expand the solutions we offer across Australia and New Zealand. For our clients, it reaffirms their choice in us as a technology and business solutions provider for their analytics journey.”

IBM A/NZ Partner Ecosystem director Alison Freeman added, "Cortell is a long term, multi-award winning partner to IBM and this global recognition is a testament to their ongoing success with clients across Australia and New Zealand,”

“It is a great example of how transformation and growth happen best when it’s together with our business partners and clients."