Cradlepoint adds onboarding, marketing support to MSP program

By on
John Boladian (Cradlepoint)

Wireless networking vendor Cradlepoint has refreshed its managed service provider partner program with new benefits and requirements.

The company has added dedicated MSP onboarding and marketing support to the program; an MSP-specific price list providing SKUs with pricing, packaging and functionality; Planned NetCloud Manager enhancements exclusively for MSPs; and “white glove” logistics support.

Cradlepoint said the new MSP partner program is tailored to fit the unique needs of the MSP business model, aimed to build and run a robust service and take advantage of a growing wireless networking market.

“5G is an essential WAN infrastructure, and we are seeing firsthand how our partners are leveraging the technology to enable agile and secure connectivity for their customers while creating new market opportunities for their own business,” Cradlepoint APAC vice president of partner sales John Boladian said.

“We are ‘all channel, all the time,’ meaning our partners are an extension of our company."

"As our channel program has grown globally, we have listened and worked with our partners to evolve and enhance our programs, including this very important step of supporting their managed service offerings.”

Also included in the new program is a Cradlepoint-developed MSP Playbook set to launch in the second half of 2023, where partners will receive guidance on their market opportunity, use cases and success stories, marketing, sales, training support and a full program review.

“Cradlepoint, a clear leader in 4G/5G for Business, has played a major role in the success of Wevo and our Managed Wireless WAN (WWAN) solutions for enterprises over the past 5 years," Wevo director of technology and innovation Paul Chakour said.

Cradlepoint solutions coupled with world-class support ensure that we can deliver the highest level of availability, resilience and performance for our customers," Chakour added.

“Leveraging tools like NetCloud Manager have proved invaluable as we’re able to provide Zero Touch Provisioning as well as proactively manage customer networks from performance optimisation through to configuration and firmware management," he said.

"Having access to tools like Cradlepoint University (CPU) also gives our team the ability to continually up-skill, while Cascade offers a comprehensive tool that our sales and marketing teams can leverage for campaign, deal and subscription management.

“We are excited for the release of MSP specific extensions to these tools, which will further benefit our engagement with Cradlepoint and our customers, and offer us services more closely aligned to our MSP offerings," Chakour said.

Exceed IT head of managed services and solutions Luke Wadeson said: "our customers rely on our managed service offerings to streamline IT network operation costs and achieve greater visibility and flexibility in their network infrastructure."

"As a leading provider, we recognise the importance of staying current with new technologies, and our partnership with Cradlepoint has opened up new revenue streams in both infrastructure and applications," Wadeson said.

 

