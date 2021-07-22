Cradlepoint appoints Chris Joseph as new APAC distribution director

By on
Cradlepoint appoints Chris Joseph as new APAC distribution director
Chris Joseph (Cradlepoint)

Wireless network solution vendor Cradlepoint has appointed Chris Joseph as its distribution senior director for Asia Pacific.

Joseph, based in Melbourne, was formerly the company’s APAC channel director and will now be responsible for managing distribution partners throughout the region.

This will include Tech Data, who was recently appointed as distributor for Southeast Asia, with plans to extend further in the region.

“The senior appointment of Chris Joseph, who will be responsible for growing and managing our distributors in the region, coupled with Tech Data’s knowledge and experience in primary networking, IoT, mobility and cellular connectivity, puts Cradlepoint APAC in good stead to meet our goal to grow a channel-based business focused on the Enterprise segment,” Cradlepoint APAC managing director Gavin Wilson said.

Joseph has been with Cradlepoint for four years. Prior to Cradlepoint, he was regional sales manager at MobileIron. He also spent time at NetComm Wireless and Optus and almost 10 years at Nortel. He will report to global distribution and partner programs vice president Lisa Wight.

“According to data and analytics firm Global Data, Asia-Pacific will be the leading region globally in terms of 5G technology adoption, with 1.14 billion subscribers, accounting for 65% of global 5G subscriptions by 2024,” Wilson added. 

“We’re seeing that demand for wireless network connectivity is growing across the Southeast Asia region, and businesses are gearing up to take advantage of the solutions and applications to be enabled by incoming 5G networks.”

Earlier this year, Cradlepoint appointed John Boladian as its Asia Pacific partner sales vice president. Boladian was previously Extreme Networks North Asia sales regional director.

