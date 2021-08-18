Cradlepoint appoints two new APAC channel execs

By on
Judy Faulkner and Tim Karamitos (Cradlepoint)

Wireless network solutions vendor Cradlepoint has made two new hires to bolster the company’s APAC partner team. 

Judy Faulkner has been named the new partner account manager for Australia and New Zealand and Tim Karamitos joins as regional sales manager, managed service providers for Asia Pacific. 

Faulkner will report to APAC partner sales VP John Boladian, who was appointed earlier this year

Karamitos will report to Cradlepoint's APAC MD Gavin Wilson. 

Both of the new execs will be based in Australia, Faulkner in Sydney and Karamitos in Melbourne.

Faulkner will be tasked with looking after partner sales and engagement in ANZ, recruiting new partners and mentoring partner sales reps and engineers.

She was previously a senior channel account manager at McAfee, and has worked in channel sales for Argus TrueID and Hewlett Packard, and as an account manager for Symantec.

On her appointment, Faulkner said, “I’m so excited to join Cradlepoint, a company that is ahead of the curve in Wireless WAN technology. I can’t wait to share this technology with the greater channel community.”

Karamitos will be responsible for establishing relationships with key service providers in assigned customer accounts within the Asia Pacific region. 

He will coordinate internal teams to support and help meet MSP account performance objectives and customers’ expectations.

He moved to Cradlepoint from Citrix where he spent fifteen years, most recently as principal corporate account manager.

Karamitos said, “As cloud-delivered Wireless WAN solutions take off across the Asia Pacific region, I am looking forward to working with our most innovative partners as we harness the power of 4G and 5G to deliver powerful solutions to our customers.”

“Judy and Tim bring a wealth of experience working with some of the biggest partners in the industry. They will be an asset to our business as well as our partners in region,” said Cradlepoint APAC managing director Gavin Wilson.

“As we continue to grow our partner team in APAC and develop new tools available to partners, we work towards ensuring all Cradlepoint partners are enabled, coached and supported in their customer engagements.”

The company also announced recently the launch of a new partner platform.

