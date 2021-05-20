Cradlepoint names Extreme Networks’ John Boladian as VP for APAC partner sales

By on
Cradlepoint names Extreme Networks&#8217; John Boladian as VP for APAC partner sales
John Boladian (Cradlepoint)

John Boladian has been appointed as the new Asia Pacific partner sales vice president for wireless network vendor Cradlepoint.

Boladian was previously Extreme Networks North Asia sales regional director.

Based in Singapore, Boladian will be responsible for Cradlepoint’s partner sales strategy and revenue in the APAC region - including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia, reporting to global partner and alliances senior vice president Eric Purcell.

“Cradlepoint is a market leader in wireless WAN and with the rapid adoption of 5G, this is going to be an exciting time for Cradlepoint in the industry. I’m looking forward to expanding our reach into the Asia Pacific market with our existing and new partners,” said Boladian.

Boladian has 25 years in the tech industry working in sales and marketing roles, working for distributors, resellers and OEMs. He has experience across a wide range of product categories including server, storage, networking, cloud technologies, devices and Internet of Things (IoT). 

Prior to his five years at Extreme Networks, he held several partner sales and marketing roles for Microsoft across nine years, as well as Intel in Australia, Singapore and Taiwan.

“We’re thrilled to have this calibre of partner specialists join our APAC team,” said Cradlepoint APAC managing director Gavin Wilson.

“Cradlepoint is a channel sales business. We rely on and are focused on supporting the success of our partners. As businesses of all sizes grapple with new businesses needs amid the uncertainty of current times, they increasingly turn to LTE and 5G solutions to deliver agile, secure and reliable wide-area network (WAN) connectivity. This rapidly growing market represents a promising opportunity for partners in our region.”

Tricia Png has also been appointed to a new role, becoming the ASEAN partner manager at Cradlepoint, reporting to Boladian.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cradlepoint john boladian networking strategy

Partner Content

Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN reseller Epic Broadband goes bust

NBN reseller Epic Broadband goes bust
NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease
CRN launches ChannelMeets

CRN launches ChannelMeets
Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?