Cradlepoint names Extreme Networks’ John Boladian as VP for APAC partner sales

John Boladian has been appointed as the new Asia Pacific partner sales vice president for wireless network vendor Cradlepoint.

Boladian was previously Extreme Networks North Asia sales regional director.

Based in Singapore, Boladian will be responsible for Cradlepoint’s partner sales strategy and revenue in the APAC region - including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia, reporting to global partner and alliances senior vice president Eric Purcell.

“Cradlepoint is a market leader in wireless WAN and with the rapid adoption of 5G, this is going to be an exciting time for Cradlepoint in the industry. I’m looking forward to expanding our reach into the Asia Pacific market with our existing and new partners,” said Boladian.

Boladian has 25 years in the tech industry working in sales and marketing roles, working for distributors, resellers and OEMs. He has experience across a wide range of product categories including server, storage, networking, cloud technologies, devices and Internet of Things (IoT).

Prior to his five years at Extreme Networks, he held several partner sales and marketing roles for Microsoft across nine years, as well as Intel in Australia, Singapore and Taiwan.

“We’re thrilled to have this calibre of partner specialists join our APAC team,” said Cradlepoint APAC managing director Gavin Wilson.

“Cradlepoint is a channel sales business. We rely on and are focused on supporting the success of our partners. As businesses of all sizes grapple with new businesses needs amid the uncertainty of current times, they increasingly turn to LTE and 5G solutions to deliver agile, secure and reliable wide-area network (WAN) connectivity. This rapidly growing market represents a promising opportunity for partners in our region.”

Tricia Png has also been appointed to a new role, becoming the ASEAN partner manager at Cradlepoint, reporting to Boladian.