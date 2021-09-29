Cradlepoint pilfers Meraki talent to lead APAC sales

Wireless networking vendor Cradlepoint has named industry veteran Nathan McGregor as its new APAC sales senior vice president.

McGregor move to the role after two years as the ANZ country manager for Cisco Meraki and will remain based in Sydney.

He will be tasked with overseeing all sales in the region, including partner sales.

Prior to his time with Cisco Meraki, he worked in leadership roles for Hitachi Vantara as a vice president for ANZ and then APAC analytics and IoT. He also spent more than nine years at Juniper Networks, working his way up to ANZ managing director.

McGregor will report to Cradlepoint chief sales officer Mark Pugerude.

“Nathan brings to Cradlepoint a wealth of APAC sales leadership and business development experience that spans multiple stages of company growth,” said Pugerude.

“He is the right person with the right experience to drive our next phase of growth across the Asia Pacific region, leveraging our recently appointed distributor and growing pool of partners.”

Speaking on his new role, McGregor said, "As the world begins its return to normal, businesses across the Asia Pacific region are poised to leverage the advantages of agility and reliability that only wireless WAN can deliver. I am thrilled to be leading Cradlepoint as a market leader and innovator in wireless WAN solutions for business.

"In addition to providing businesses with industry leading 4G and 5G networking solutions, my goal is to ensure our partners and customers achieve an unfair advantage from our IT-centric, cloud-managed and true zero-touch deployment capabilities."

Cradlepoint has been on a hiring spree for its APAC presence this year with a new APAC partner sales vice president in John Boladian and a new APAC distribution director in Chris Joseph, as well as an ANZ partner account manager and APAC MSP sales manager with Judy Faulkner and Tim Karamitos, repsectively.