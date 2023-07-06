Crayon adds nine vendors to security portfolio

By on
Rhonda Robati, Crayon.

Crayon has integrated nine additional vendors into its security portfolio for its Asia Pacific (APAC) channel partners.

Following its acquisition of rhipe and its subsidiary, EMT Distribution in 2021 for $400 million, Crayon said it has been integrating associated vendor distribution agreements across the region.

This sees the integration of security solutions from Airlock, Bluedog, CoreView, Delinea, ESET, Netwrix, NinjaOne, SMX, and usecure, which are now accessible to Crayon’s entire APAC partner ecosystem.

All vendors are available across APAC, except for ESET which is currently only available to Australian partners.

According to Crayon, these integrations have bolstered its security portfolio and highlights its commitment to aligning its security offerings with the cybersecurity frameworks and controls followed by various regional jurisdictions.

These include the United States National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) framework, ISO/IEC 27001, and the Australian Cyber Security Centre’s Essential Eight Maturity Model.

"This move amplifies the value we deliver to our ecosystem, offering seamless access to unique security solutions across our entire company network,” Crayon’s executive vice president for APAC Rhonda Robati said.

“We remain dedicated to fostering mutual growth with our partners and reshaping the IT landscape across the Asia Pacific region," Robati added.

 

