Crayon announces leadership changes for Asia Pacific

Oslo headquartered IT services company Crayon said it has promoted executives to leadership roles for the Asia Pacific region.

Simon Tung has moved into the role of general manager of Singapore, from being Crayon's sales director.

Tung will oversee strategic programs for services, channels and people, across the combined Crayon and rhipe operations in Singapore.

Crayon bought ASX listed Melbourne cloud channel distributor rhipe in July 2021 for $400 million, and Tung's remit includes developing skillset-based collaborations with channel partners that will deliver additional value for the joint ecosystem, Crayon said.

In July last year, Crayon poached Mathew Howard from SoftwareONE as its senior director of sales for Australia and New Zealand.

Howard has now been promoted to general manager, to lead Crayon's growth in Australia.

Meanwhile, Kate McGorman is Crayon's new regional vice president of alliances, to lead the team to strengthen and grow strategic partnerships, foster co-innovation and facilitate collaboration in the APAC region.

McGorman brings experience from Microsoft Australia, where she worked on a contract basis as the country plan lead for artificial intelligence, and from Telstra, where she was the general manager of new channel delivery, global product and services.