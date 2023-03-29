Crayon announces leadership changes for Asia Pacific

By on
Crayon announces leadership changes for Asia Pacific
Mathew Howard, Crayon

Oslo headquartered IT services company Crayon said it has promoted executives to leadership roles for the Asia Pacific region.

Simon Tung has moved into the role of general manager of Singapore, from being Crayon's sales director.

Tung will oversee strategic programs for services, channels and people, across the combined Crayon and rhipe operations in Singapore.

Crayon bought ASX listed Melbourne cloud channel distributor rhipe in July 2021 for $400 million, and Tung's remit includes developing skillset-based collaborations with channel partners that will deliver additional value for the joint ecosystem, Crayon said.

In July last year, Crayon poached Mathew Howard from SoftwareONE as its senior director of sales for Australia and New Zealand.

Howard has now been promoted to general manager, to lead Crayon's growth in Australia. 

Meanwhile, Kate McGorman is Crayon's new regional vice president of alliances, to lead the team to strengthen and grow strategic partnerships, foster co-innovation and facilitate collaboration in the APAC region.

McGorman brings experience from Microsoft Australia, where she worked on a contract basis as the country plan lead for artificial intelligence, and from Telstra, where she was the general manager of new channel delivery, global product and services.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
crayon it services services

Partner Content

AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Latitude hack worsens, millions of driver licenses taken

Latitude hack worsens, millions of driver licenses taken
Willyama Services launches Cyber Traineeship Program

Willyama Services launches Cyber Traineeship Program
Accenture to make 19,000 employees redundant

Accenture to make 19,000 employees redundant
Interactive launches immersion data centre cooling

Interactive launches immersion data centre cooling

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?