Crayon hires SoftwareONE’s Mathew Howard as ANZ direct sales director

Crayon has tapped SoftwareONE’s Mathew Howard for a newly created senior director of sales ANZ role in the latest of several steps the multinational IT consultancy has taken in its expansion into Australia.

The appointment follows Crayon acquiring Melbourne-based cloud distributor Rhipe in July last year and hiring Andre Carpenter as Rhipe’s new cloud sales lead in March.

Howard said in a statement that he would be responsible for driving successful outcomes for customers and partners and would report directly to Crayon’s executive vice president Asia Pacific Rhonda Robati.

“Whether it is helping our customers optimise their software, streamlining the vendors in their environment to fully leverage the capability of what has already been purchased or optimising their cloud investment through FinOps Governance, Crayon is in a unique position to drive significant costs savings and benefits to our customers,” Howard said.

CRN Pipeline 2022 Join Australia’s most influential channel partners at CRN Pipeline 2022 to reconnect after two extraordinary years of change! Register to attend

Robati, commenting on Howard’s appointment said, “Mathew brings a wealth of experience to our organisation and will play a pivotal role in strengthening our ANZ sales business.”

“I am pleased to welcome Mathew to the Crayon family and excited to see the great outcomes he will deliver to our customers.”

Howard joined from software-centric consultancy and managed services provider SoftwareONE where he was a software solutions and software lifecycle management (SSSLM) director from January 2021 and an ANZ sales director from 2015.

Before that Howard was Insight's regional sales manager between 2004 to 2015, and Software Spectrum’s national business development manager from 1999 to 2004.