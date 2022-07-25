Crayon hires SoftwareONE’s Mathew Howard as ANZ direct sales director

By on
Crayon hires SoftwareONE&#8217;s Mathew Howard as ANZ direct sales director
Mathew Howard (Crayon)
Crayon

Crayon has tapped SoftwareONE’s Mathew Howard for a newly created senior director of sales ANZ role in the latest of several steps the multinational IT consultancy has taken in its expansion into Australia. 

The appointment follows Crayon acquiring Melbourne-based cloud distributor Rhipe in July last year and hiring Andre Carpenter as Rhipe’s new cloud sales lead in March.

Howard said in a statement that he would be responsible for driving successful outcomes for customers and partners and would report directly to Crayon’s executive vice president Asia Pacific Rhonda Robati.

“Whether it is helping our customers optimise their software, streamlining the vendors in their environment to fully leverage the capability of what has already been purchased or optimising their cloud investment through FinOps Governance, Crayon is in a unique position to drive significant costs savings and benefits to our customers,” Howard said.

CRN Pipeline 2022

Join Australia’s most influential channel partners at CRN Pipeline 2022 to reconnect after two extraordinary years of change!

Register to attend

Robati, commenting on Howard’s appointment said, “Mathew brings a wealth of experience to our organisation and will play a pivotal role in strengthening our ANZ sales business.”

“I am pleased to welcome Mathew to the Crayon family and excited to see the great outcomes he will deliver to our customers.” 

Howard joined from software-centric consultancy and managed services provider SoftwareONE where he was a software solutions and software lifecycle management (SSSLM) director from January 2021 and an ANZ sales director from 2015. 

Before that Howard was Insight's regional sales manager between 2004 to 2015, and Software Spectrum’s national business development manager from 1999 to 2004.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
crayon mathew howard services softwareone

Partner Content

Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

The biggest announcements from Microsoft Inspire 2022

The biggest announcements from Microsoft Inspire 2022
Fujitsu wins $60m deal with NSW Rural Fire Service

Fujitsu wins $60m deal with NSW Rural Fire Service
KPMG deploys Workday at Melbourne Uni

KPMG deploys Workday at Melbourne Uni
Microsoft Inspire 2022: Aussie partners respond

Microsoft Inspire 2022: Aussie partners respond

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?