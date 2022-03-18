Crayon’s rhipe names Andre Carpenter as new cloud sales lead

Melbourne-based cloud distributor rhipe has a new head of cloud sales, following the appointment of former Runecast Asia Pacific sales director Andre Carpenter.

“A new year, a new challenge! After an (extended) break, I'm excited to be joining rhipe to head up the Cloud Solutions Sales team - a passionate and dedicated team helping our Cloud channel partners in their digital transformation journeys,” Carpenter said in a LinkedIn post this week.

In the new role, Carpenter will work with partners and vendors including Microsoft, VMware, Citrix and Red Hat. He will report to rhipe’s head of partners and programs Warren Nolan.

In a statement sent to CRN, Nolan said, “Andre is an outstanding addition to the rhipe team.”

“His extensive knowledge of the channel business and vast experience across the vendor landscape will greatly benefit our partners.”

“In the role of Solutions Director – Cloud & Infrastructure, Andre will be responsible for building and executing the strategy for the Cloud team, identifying new market opportunities and helping partners transform their business models to accelerate value. We are excited to welcome someone of Andre’s calibre to rhipe.”

Speaking on the new role, Carpenter said, “I am thrilled to join rhipe to lead the growing cloud solutions business across the APAC region.”

“Having worked closely with rhipe previously in a vendor capacity, I am impressed by their laser focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for their channel partners and the incredibly talented people across the organisation.”

“The vast reach of their ecosystem, expertise with key vendor portfolios including Microsoft, VMware, Citrix and Red Hat, and capabilities in the latest cloud technologies, represents an incredible opportunity for both channel partners and vendors.”

Prior to his role at Runecast, Carpenter was channel chief at AvePoint for 18 months and before that was principal technologist at Oracle.

Crayon acquired rhipe in October last year following shareholder approval. In February, Crayon’s head of APAC Rhonda Robati assumed leadership responsibilities at the licencing and cloud specialist.